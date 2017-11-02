News

LSD found in eyedropper during Nimbin search

Lismore police station in Lismore. Zadoc Street.
Lismore police station in Lismore. Zadoc Street. Marc Stapelberg

POLICE have uncovered drugs in an eyedropper and a tub of cream after executing a search warrant at a home in Nimbin.

On May 16 Nimbin police executed a search warrant at a Cullen Street address.

They allege they spoke to a 38 year old Nimbin man at the location.

The search uncovered an eye dropper containing a liquid, a tub containing a cream and 150 grams of cannabis.

An analysis was carried out on the contents of the eye dropper and it was identified as 0.6 grams of Lysergide (commonly known as LSD). The tub of cream was identified as 70.76 grams of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

On Tuesday the 38 year old was served a court attendance notice for supplying a prohibited drug greater than a commercial quantity and three counts of possessing a prohibited drug.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court in December.

Topics:  cannabis eye dropper lsd nimbin northern rivers crime

Lismore Northern Star
Mum of fatal crash victim says family is 'crushed'

Mum of fatal crash victim says family is 'crushed'

THE tragic fallout of a horrifying car crash which killed two young people has been aired at the sentencing hearing of the 22-year-old driver.

Why did this American donate $17k to the rail trail?

Hilary Wise, Marie Lawton, Jennifer Regan, John Bennett, Brian Hodges, Geoff Meers , Neil McKenzie.

Brian Hodges lives 500m from the track and said he was "curious"

Court dismisses charges against Big Rob

Big Rob outside Lismore Court after a previous appearance.

Magistrate says Rob's actions were "insulting", but not criminal

Bangalow's new musical and all that jazz

Some of the cast from Bangalow Theatre Co. performing Chicago.

"We are aiming for one audience gasp per show as a minimum,”

Local Partners