LSD found in eyedropper during Nimbin search

POLICE have uncovered drugs in an eyedropper and a tub of cream after executing a search warrant at a home in Nimbin.

On May 16 Nimbin police executed a search warrant at a Cullen Street address.

They allege they spoke to a 38 year old Nimbin man at the location.

The search uncovered an eye dropper containing a liquid, a tub containing a cream and 150 grams of cannabis.

An analysis was carried out on the contents of the eye dropper and it was identified as 0.6 grams of Lysergide (commonly known as LSD). The tub of cream was identified as 70.76 grams of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

On Tuesday the 38 year old was served a court attendance notice for supplying a prohibited drug greater than a commercial quantity and three counts of possessing a prohibited drug.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court in December.