Police find 3D printers used to make guns at Coast home

BIG FIND: Police found two 3D printers, manufactured guns, guns, drugs and other items in the search of a Sunshine Coast home.

BIG FIND: Police found two 3D printers, manufactured guns, guns, drugs and other items in the search of a Sunshine Coast home.

TWO 3D printers that police will allege were used to manufacture guns, have been seized from a Sunshine Coast home.

Maroochydore Police Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards said a 27-year-old man was arrested and charged after police found manufactured guns, drugs and the 3D printers at a Mudjimba home yesterday.

Snr Sgt Edwards said three handguns had been manufactured using a 3D printer.

He said the guns were capable of being fired.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Police will allege the search located several fake driver's licences, used by the offender to travel interstate and avoid parole conditions.

Police will also allege the man was "actively involved in online fraud offences".

Snr Sgt Edwards said methamphedamine, MDMA pills, phones and scales were also located.

He was charged with the possession of guns, weapons, manufacture of weapons, dealing with ID information, fraud and several drug offences.

The man will appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning.