Police farewell a much loved member of their team

Amie Walker, a Volunteer in Policing at Lismore for more than 15 years pictured with Inspector Nicole Bruce, has passed away.
Amie Walker, a Volunteer in Policing at Lismore for more than 15 years pictured with Inspector Nicole Bruce, has passed away. Contributed Facebook

RICHMOND Local Area Command hasve posted some sad news on their Facebook site.

Amie Walker, one of their Volunteers in Policing passed away on Monday.

They said Amie was a VIP at Lismore for 15 years and loved working at Lismore.

Despite being 82 years old, they said Amie was a very hard worker and was quite dedicated to her duties.

Amie was famous at the station for her morning teas; she would wake up at 3.30am to freshly prepare and cook an all-you could-eat feast for the Lismore police and staff.

Amie recently received an award for 15 years Voluntary Assistance to the NSW Police Force. She said at the time she would be now going for 20 years service.

The post said most importantly Amie will be remembered as a loving person who was always happy and optimistic. She was greatly loved by all who knew her.

Amie's funeral will be at St Andrews Church (opposite the police station) on Thursday at 11am.

