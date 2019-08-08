Menu
Police execute coordinated raids across region
Breaking

Police seize drugs, cash in coordinated raids across region

Jarrard Potter
by and Kathryn Lewis
8th Aug 2019 12:45 PM
UPDATE:  FIVE men involved in an alleged organised drug syndicate in the Grafton region have been arrested. 

Investigations into a drug syndicate operating in the Grafton area since March led police to seize $20,000 worth of methylamphetamine, an amount of cannabis and $5000 cash when search warrants were executed in Grafton, South Grafton and Halfway Creek around 8.30am this morning. 

Coffs/Clarence Police District crime manager Acting Inspector Peter O'Reilly said there had been prior seizures throughout investigations into the syndicate. 

"It's a significant drug supply syndicate for Grafton, I would anticipate it would have a significant impact on crime in the Grafton and South Grafton areas," Acting Insp O'Reilly said. 

Five men between 24 and 51 have been arrested and taken to Grafton Police Station.

Acting Insp O'Reilly said those arrested were known to police. 

All men will be charged with various drugs offences to face Grafton Local Court today and tomorrow.

DRUGS SEIZED: Coffs/Clarence Police District crime manager Acting Inspector Peter O'Reilly addresses media following raids across Grafton, South Grafton and Halfway Creek. Jenna Thompson
DRUGS SEIZED: Coffs/Clarence Police District crime manager Acting Inspector Peter O'Reilly addresses media following raids across Grafton, South Grafton and Halfway Creek. Jenna Thompson

ORIGINAL STORY: FIVE people have been arrested after Coffs/Clarence Police District executed a series of coordinated search warrants at four separate locations across the Clarence Valley this morning.

The raids took place at locations in Grafton, South Grafton and Halfway Creek around 8.30am this morning.

Coffs/Clarence Police District crime manager Acting Inspector Peter O'Reilly addressed the media at Grafton Police Station at 12.30pm today in relation to the coordinated raids.

Police seized a quantity of methamphetamine, which had an estimated street value of $20,000. Police also seized marijuana and $5000 cash.

Five people were arrested on a number of serious drug-related charges to face Grafton Local Court this afternoon.

MORE TO COME.

