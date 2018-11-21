Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TSV Generic Emergency Services
TSV Generic Emergency Services
News

Police establish crime scene after East Ipswich fire

Rae Wilson
by
21st Nov 2018 4:26 AM

Police are investigating after a suspicious fire at house in East Ipswich overnight.

Emergency services were called to the address on Tarcoola Street just before 10pm following reports of a fire.

Preliminary investigations indicate the house was unoccupied at the time of the blaze.

Police have established a crime scene and investigators will return to the scene later today.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area around Tarcoola Street shortly before 10pm is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

east ipswich fire
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Heartbreaking story behind mystery ad

    premium_icon Heartbreaking story behind mystery ad

    Offbeat A RETIRED businessman from Sydney is desperately seeking the son he last saw 50 years ago.

    Rail trail to be completed by 2020

    Rail trail to be completed by 2020

    News The council is aiming to have the trail open within two years

    Wife, dogs not enough to grant attack accused bail

    premium_icon Wife, dogs not enough to grant attack accused bail

    Crime A man accused of an attack with a baseball bat has been refused bail

    Respected and loved, vale Spencer Spinaze, MBE

    premium_icon Respected and loved, vale Spencer Spinaze, MBE

    News A man who helped build the North Coast National

    Local Partners