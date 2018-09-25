Baby’s bathtub death treated as ‘suspicious’

A crime scene has been established after a 13-month-old boy died after authorities were called to a White Rock home. Picture: Peter Michael

POLICE are investigating the death of a baby boy believed to have drowned in a bathtub at a Cairns home.

Family of the 13-month-old were "clearly distraught" as officers await the findings of an autopsy on the exact cause of death.

Far North Police Detective Acting Inspector Rob Campbell today said it was a serious and complex investigation.

"There are a lot of unknowns,'' he said.

He said the death was being treated as suspicious because "there can be so many mitigating causes of death" of a 13-month-old.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the White Rock house with reports the infant had stopped breathing about 9am yesterday.

Paramedics immediately began CPR and the child was raced to Cairns Hospital but was declared dead on arrival, Detective Inspector Campbell said.

"It's very difficult whenever there is the death of a little baby,'' he said.

"It's difficult to fathom at anytime.

"We're still awaiting the autopsy.''

Police at the scene. Picture: Anna Rogers

Sources confirmed one line of inquiry was the possibility the baby boy - who has a four-year-old brother - had drowned in a bath tub.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

EARLIER:

A CAIRNS home has been declared a crime scene after a one-year-old boy died in suspicious circumstances.

The boy was found at a house in suburban White Rock about 9am on Monday, police said.

A police spokesman said "a crime scene has been established".

It's understood police are treating the death as suspicious.

District Duty Officer Acting Senior Sergeant Dan Gallagher said there was no further information at this stage as there were different processes to follow in relation to the death of a child.

"At this point until further notice, a crime scene will be in place," he said.

He said several people who were at the home at the time were now assisting police with their investigations.

It's understood paramedics were initially called to the residence yesterday for a child that was in cardiac arrest.

Police were later called to assist.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the boy was still alive when paramedics were called to the home about 8.40am on Monday.

He was in a critical condition as he was rushed to the Cairns hospital, but he could not be saved.

White Rock neighbours Leichan and Henry Williams. Picture: Peter Michael

White Rock neighbours Leichan and Henry Williams say they were saddened by the news.

"It's terribly sad, poor little baby, our hearts go out to the family," they said.

The cause of the boy's death is yet to be determined, with a post-mortem to be conducted.