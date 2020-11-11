Police escalate manhunt following brutal Gympie murder
Maryborough detectives are escalating their search for 38-year-old Daniel Baumgart and are also renewing their appeal for public assistance.
Police investigating the alleged murder of a 43-year-old Crestmead man at Maryborough on November 1 believe Daniel may have information relevant to the investigation. Michael Hartley was found dead at Ross Creek, near Gympie after allegedly being assaulted at a John Street address in Maryborough.
It is believed Daniel may still be Maryborough area and seeking assistance from other people to avoid police. Police also believe he may be altering his appearance by shaving his hair and beard to avoid identification.
His brother, James Baumgart, suffered stab wounds after the alleged altercation and was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital.
He has since appeared in court, charged with one count of murder.
Daniel is described as Caucasian, around 180cm tall, with a slim build and red hair.
Members of the public are cautioned they could face serious criminal charges if they are found to be assisting Daniel.
Anyone with information on Daniel's whereabouts is urged contact police immediately. Do not approach him.
If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.
You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.
Quote this reference number: QP2002259040 within the online suspicious activity form.