Police 'endure the worst of humanity' to protect others

Former police officer Ted Collins this week attended Police Remembrance Day in Lismore for the first time since moving to the region earlier this year. Marc Stapelberg

A YOUNG police officer fighting for his life in hospital was at the front of many people's minds as serving and retired police and the public gathered for Police Remembrance Day on Friday.

Outside Lismore's St Carthages Cathedral service, Richmond Police District Inspector Susie Johnston said they were thinking of Queensland Police constable Peter McAulay, 24, and his family after he was struck by a stolen car in Booval, Queensland.

"At the moment our thoughts and prayers are with the young constable and his family," Insp Johnston said.

She said it was humbling to see serving and former police officers and the public gather for the service, which was held in commands across the country.

"For the wider community, it's a time to remember lost officers and to thank the officers who ... endure the worst of humanity so that others don't," Insp Johnston said.

"It's extremely important where we can have our current serving police officers and unsworn officers join together with retired police, to remember our colleagues who have fallen in the line of duty.

"It's also an opportunity for the community to come and to pay their thanks to the police who very put their lives in real danger."

Richmond police chaplain Reverend Chris Wallace served as an officer for 11 years and said spirituality had helped him immensely in that time.

He said traumatic incidents often took a toll on officers, so their support network was vital.

"The stuff you see and the stuff you deal with, the normal person isn't going to deal with in the course of the day," he said.

Rev Wallace said a hesitancy to seek help, which was prevalent when he was new to the force, had been thankfully broken down over the years.

MP Thomas George speaks at the Police Remembrance Day service. Marc Stapelberg

"I think the job's changing," he said.

"It used to be 'I'm alright'... you're tough and don't seek any help.

"Now they're speaking out a bit more."

Retired police officer Ted Collins was marking his first Police Remembrance Day in Lismore since moving to the region this year.

He served as a uniformed officer for 28 years, including a stint in accident investigation.

"Remembering your mates, those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, that's the big thing," he said.

"And you remember your mates who are sick."

"You look after each other."