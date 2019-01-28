Menu
Police dog Ken with his handler Senior Constable Dave Kotek. Ken helped apprehend a man wanted by police.
Police dog helps to arrest man wanted over police assault

Liana Turner
28th Jan 2019 10:10 AM
A POLICE dog has helped in the arrest of a man after police made a public appeal for assistance.

Richmond Police District officers had released an image of an East Lismore man, 39, last week.

Inspector Susie Johnston said police attended Leycester St, Lismore about 10.30pm yesterday when they saw the person of interest.

"(He) then began running over fences and the police dog was utilised ... to locate (the person of interest),” she said.

"The dog had tracked him.

"There was a violent struggle where (the man) has been bitten to the right forearm.”

She said he was treated for a puncture wound at Lismore Base Hospital.

He was charged with contravening an apprehended violence order, resisting and assaulting police.

He was bail refused to face Lismore Bail Court today.

Insp Johnston warned there was a lesson from the man's injuries: "Don't run from the police dogs”.

