Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A police dog tracked the man to a paddock in the area and he was arrested.
A police dog tracked the man to a paddock in the area and he was arrested. NSW Police - Twitter
Crime

Police dog catches prison escapee after hospital dash

by Staff writer
26th Aug 2019 7:20 AM

A PRISON inmate who escaped from a hospital yesterday morning on the Mid North Coast has been tracked down by a police dog and arrested in Frederickton.

The 28-year-old man, who was being treated while under guard by officers from Corrective Services, escaped from Port Macquarie Base Hospital and wasn't seen again until about 7.15 last night.

After a short police pursuit on the Pacific Highway, the man fled on foot.

A police dog tracked the man to a paddock in the area and he was arrested.

The man was taken to Kempsey Police Station where he was assessed by paramedics for minor bites to his face.

He is expected to be charged and to face Port Macquarie Local Court today.

More Stories

capture editors picks escapee police dog prison inmate

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Lismore's top 10 streets for a sticky-beak

    premium_icon REVEALED: Lismore's top 10 streets for a sticky-beak

    News THESE streets are Lismore's most popular, based on having the highest views per listing on Realestate.com.au.

    Dad's absurd excuse for 'extremely reckless' driving

    premium_icon Dad's absurd excuse for 'extremely reckless' driving

    Crime "All of us shudder to think about what might happen"

    HIGHWAY: See what's left to do on motorway build

    premium_icon HIGHWAY: See what's left to do on motorway build

    News Construction hits 60 per cent completion mark

    Home destroyed in bushfire zone, investigations under way

    premium_icon Home destroyed in bushfire zone, investigations under way

    News Firefighters are still working to contain the Kyogle Rd fire