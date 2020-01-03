Police dog catches offenders on the run after string of crimes

TOP DOG: Richmond Police District's police dog Yogi the Belgian Shepherd assisted in arresting two alleged offenders in Wollongbar. .

TOP DOG: Richmond Police District's police dog Yogi the Belgian Shepherd assisted in arresting two alleged offenders in Wollongbar. .

AFTER being chased twice by police in an allegedly stolen car which he crashed into a tree, hiding in bushland and being chased on foot in extreme heat, a man ended his day having a 40kg dog bringing him to heel.

Richmond Police District Inspector Bill McKenna said Yogi the police dog was involved in the arrest of a man, 30 from Ipswich and a woman, 29, from Queensland.

He said the pair who from Ipswich and Benarkin respectively, were arrested after a pursuit that ended in Wollongbar.

On Friday 20 December 2019, police received reports that a grey Mazda 6 sedan was stolen from a business in Lismore.

On Wednesday 1 January 2020, it is alleged the driver of the vehicle failed to pay for fuel at a Brunswick Heads petrol station before being involved in two separate police pursuits near Grafton.

The second pursuit was terminated after a police car was allegedly rammed, causing it to come to rest.

About 12.30pm yesterday, officers attached to Northern Borders Highway Patrol Command identified the Mazda driving along Bangalow Road, Lismore.

A pursuit was initiated but terminated shortly after due to safety concerns.

Soon after, the vehicle was spotted a short distance away and a second pursuit was initiated.

As the car was pursued down Convery’s Lane it has left the road and hit a tree. The two occupants exited the vehicle and ran from the scene.

“Before 1pm on Thursday police entered into a short pursuit with a stolen silver Mazda which was terminated at around 1pm,” he said.

“The vehicle was located acting suspiciously next to the Bexhill Public School and police engaged into a second pursuit which continued along the Bruxner Hwy to Converys Lane at Wollongbar, then the vehicle drove onto a macadamia plantation where it hit a tree.”

Insp. McKenna said the man and woman then ran from the smashed vehicle and hid.

“A large number of police arrived a short time later and a perimeter was set up around Converys Lane, Humpty Back Rd and Sneaths Rd,” he said.

“A police dog was deployed along with a drone and the search went on for several hours, until a member of the public said the pair had been seen on Cowlong Rd.”

“The police dog unit then attended and Yogi did a good job and the pair were arrested.”

The man allegedly attempted to avoid arrest before being apprehended the police dog. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Insp McKenna said the couple were taken to Lismore Police Station and charged with numerous property theft, drug and fraud offences.

The woman, alleged to be the passenger, was arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station. She was charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.

“Further charges are likely,” Insp McKenna said.

“Both were bail refused and will appear before the Lismore Local Court this morning.”

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, a quantity of cannabis, tablets, ammunition and a number of items believed to be stolen were seized.

The man was charged with ten offences when he was released from hospital including dishonestly obtain property by deception, four counts of police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, use offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, drive conveyance taken without consent of owner, goods in personal custody suspected being stolen (not motor vehicle), possess prohibited drug and possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority.

He was also refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court tomorrow.