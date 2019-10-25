Menu
GUN SEARCH: Specialist police divers from Sydney will be searching the Wilsons River at Lismore to locate a gun used in a recent shooting.
News

Police divers to scour river for gun used in shooting

Alison Paterson
by
25th Oct 2019 8:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SPECIALIST police divers will search the Wilsons River in Lismore in attempt to locate the firearm used in a shooting on Monday night.

Richmond Police District Chief Inspector Nicole Bruce said the divers would be arriving this morning.

She said the police divers will be supported by local detectives in an effort to solve the case where a man, 22, was shot in the head in Lismore.

He subsequently underwent brain surgery to remove the bullet and remains in a critical condition at Gold Coast University Hospital.

"We understand the gun to be a shortened firearm, which is an illegal weapon," she said.

"Police have a location where we estimate the firearm may have been disposed of in the river.

"Yesterday police undertook a land search for the weapon in Lismore which was unsuccessful."

Chief Insp Bruce said the recovery of the firearm involved in the incident was vital to understanding how the man was injured.

"It is possible that fingerprints and other forensic data could be retrieved from the weapon when it is located," she said.

"We have received some positive assistance from the public and urge anyone with information to come forward.

"If anyone should locate this or a any other weapon, please leave the firearm undisturbed and contact police immediately."

Meanwhile, a man who was at the property when the shooting occurred has been arrested on an unrelated matter.

"A man has been charged with breach of bail for an unrelated offence as he was out past his curfew," Chief Insp Bruce said.

