Police disappointed by attempted break in at RFS depot

POLICE are dismayed after an attempted break in at a Rural Fire Service depot.

Between 8pm Saturday and 3pm on Sunday someone has attended the depot and damaged five flyscreen windows in an apparent attempt to gain entry, Senior Constable David Henderson.

Despite their efforts entry was not gained.

"It is very disappointing to see an agency that exists solely to assist the community becoming a victim of crime," snr const Henderson said.

If you have any information about this incident please call Tabulam police on 6666 1370 or call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000."

Police reference is E64758204.