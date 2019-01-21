Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WA Police says the incident is ongoing. Picture: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
WA Police says the incident is ongoing. Picture: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
News

Suburb in lockdown as cops tackle siege

by Ben Graham
21st Jan 2019 4:45 PM

Neighbours are waiting anxiously for answers as a siege situation is unfolding in Perth's southeast, after reports a couple making threats.

Officers are currently attempting to speak to the occupants of a home in the suburb of Martin and have cordoned off the area.

A spokeswoman for WA Police told news.com.au officers were called to a house on Douglas Road near the intersection of Warfield Place about 9am to help another agency that was also in attendance.

Police negotiators have arrived on scene to speak with couple.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services' Hazmat unit, paramedics and firefighters are on standby at the siege.

More to come

More Stories

cops lockdown perth police siege

Top Stories

    Man to be flown to hospital after single vehicle crash

    Man to be flown to hospital after single vehicle crash

    News EMERGENCY services remain at the scene at Bentley.

    • 21st Jan 2019 5:05 PM
    Firies rescue cat on a hot tin roof

    premium_icon Firies rescue cat on a hot tin roof

    News The feline was unable to get down from the tall building

    • 21st Jan 2019 5:14 PM
    Richmond Valley Council toughens up water restrictions

    Richmond Valley Council toughens up water restrictions

    News Sprinklers and fixed hoses will be banned from Friday

    Former Casino police officer shot in Glen Innes incident

    premium_icon Former Casino police officer shot in Glen Innes incident

    News Sgt Mark Johnston praised for his bravery at domestic incident