Police crackdown on trail bike riders in national parks

RICHMOND LAC Rural Crime Detectives, in conjunction with the National Parks Wildlife Service conducted a joint operation targeting trail bike riders committing offences in National Parks.

The operation was conducted over the weekend of February 18 and 19.

NPSW director Russel Madeley said that several infringement notices were issued notices for offences including riding where vehicle access is restricted and for obscuring number plates.

Several cautions were also issued.

"It is important that people are aware of the consequences with breaking the law," Mr Madeley said.

"People planning to use ride trails bikes in NSW national parks are reminded that there is a zero tolerance approach to illegal activity.

"Trail bike riders are reminded that unauthorised use of fire trails and sensitive bushland poses a major threat to the safety and welfare of other park users such as bush walkers, cycle riders and family groups.

"Illegal use of trail bikes also cause environmental damage to sensitive areas including degradation and erosion of trails, damage to plants and rainforest areas, and disruption to wildlife and destruction of their habitats.

"Joint NPWS and NSWP operations targeting NSW National Parks will continue to ensure these National Parks are protected and legitimate park users can enjoy these areas safely."

"The details of those issued with infringement notices are retained.

"Repeated offenders face significantly greater fines, loss of demerit points affecting their license and having their bikes impounded. In these cases a court determines if the equipment is to be returned.

"To prevent someone being seriously injured or killed while illegally riding and posing a risk to other users the Police and NPWS trail bike operations will be an ongoing feature in the region's parks."