Police crackdown on drugs at Bluesfest

SUCCESS: Police said they worked well with organisers in the smooth running of the event.

IF you're thinking about dealing drugs at festivals think twice, Tweed/Byron crime manager has warned after police cracked down on drug possession and dealing at this year's Bluesfest.

Detective Inspector Brandon Cullen said police were disappointed by the 14 court attendance notices issued over the five-day festival north of Byron Bay.

All 14 he said were issued following drug seizures, which totalled 307 grams of various illicit substances.

Cannabis LSD, methamphetamine also known as ice, cocaine and MDMA were among the drugs found by police.

Det Insp Cullen said 82 cautions were also issued by police for other minor incidents.

He said Tweed/Byron police would continue to hone in on the prevalence of illegal drugs at future festivals.

"We just want people to have a safe time at these festivals,” Det Insp Cullen said.

Overall, Det Insp Cullen said patrons were "pretty well-behaved” and added officers worked well with festival organisers to ensure the smooth running of the festival.

About 10 out-of area police officers from Sydney's west and the Richmond Local Area Command assisted police in their operations at the event.