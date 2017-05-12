Police crack ATM mystery

BIG ARREST: Detective Sergeant Bernadette Ingram briefed media about the on-going enquries into a 50-year-old Goonellabah man accused of a strIng of ATM robberies and break-ins over the past nine months.

JAIL time of up to 25 years was one prospect facing a Goonellabah man accused of stealing more than $100,000 in goods and cash from businesses and ATMs in Queensland and Northern NSW, police said.

The man, 50, was arrested by police on Wednesday after an extensive operation called Strike Force Feodore was executed by detectives from the Richmond and Tweed/Byron local area commands.

Police will allege the man was behind the thefts between August 2016 and March at two Lennox Head businesses and another two at Brunswick Heads.

They will also allege he robbed ATMs at Lennox Head, Brunswick Heads and Mermaid Beach, Queensland.

One of the missing ATMs was dumped in the Tweed River and recovered by police divers in March.

Richmond LAC Detective Sergeant Bernadette Ingram said the man faces charges relating to five break-ins as well as the disposal of the ATM in the Tweed River.

Det Sgt Ingram said the man had committed very serious crimes and was believed to be working alone.

"I don't know if there is perhaps a perception out there that this is a soft area (of crime) but its not the police here are very diligent,” Det Sgt Ingram said.

"The amount of work that went into tracking down this particular offender and bringing him before the courts is commendable.”

Det Sgt Ingram said investigations were continuing into locating the missing dollars.

The man was refused bail in Lismore Local Court on Wednesday.

He was already refused bail on other charges including two counts of possessing illegal drugs and one count of possessing a knife.

The man will re-appear in Lismore Local Court on Tuesday, June 6.