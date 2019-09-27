Menu
Bomb threat in Mullumbimby near the council chambers where emergency services closed off streets and called in Sydney bomb disposaL.
Crime

Police continue investigations over bomb hoax

Aisling Brennan
by
27th Sep 2019 12:00 AM
POLICE are continuing their investigations into a bomb hoax, one week after an explosive device was found in Mullumbimby.

After a business owner discovered a pipe bomb behind his shop in the early hours of Thursday morning, police shut down parts of the CBD until the potential threat was contained.

A bomb technician was brought to Mullumbimby from Sydney to render the explosive device safe.

More than 10 hours after the bomb was found, the device was deemed safe - with police inquiries revealing the device did not have the capacity to detonate.　

A NSW Police spokeswoman said police were still investigating where the bomb originated from.

"Investigations into the incident are ongoing," she said.

"The matter is being carried by Byron Bay detectives."

