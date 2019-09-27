Police continue investigations over bomb hoax
POLICE are continuing their investigations into a bomb hoax, one week after an explosive device was found in Mullumbimby.
After a business owner discovered a pipe bomb behind his shop in the early hours of Thursday morning, police shut down parts of the CBD until the potential threat was contained.
A bomb technician was brought to Mullumbimby from Sydney to render the explosive device safe.
More than 10 hours after the bomb was found, the device was deemed safe - with police inquiries revealing the device did not have the capacity to detonate.
A NSW Police spokeswoman said police were still investigating where the bomb originated from.
"Investigations into the incident are ongoing," she said.
"The matter is being carried by Byron Bay detectives."