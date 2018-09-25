Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police officers were exposed to faeces in an incident at Ballina Police Station.
Police officers were exposed to faeces in an incident at Ballina Police Station. Marc Stapelberg
Crime

Police 'contaminated' by faeces as man damages cells

Liana Turner
by
25th Sep 2018 1:00 PM

POLICE officers were exposed to human waste when they tried to keep a man in custody safe.

Richmond Police District acting crime manager Detective Inspector Bernadette Ingram said a man was in the cells at Ballina Police Station after being arrested on domestic violence matters on Sunday night.

"He became aggressive in the cells, threatening police," she said.

She said the man defecated in the cell and threatened to harm himself.

"Police attempted to prevent him from self-harming and were unfortunately, contaminated," she said.

She said the offices had to resort to a "tactical" response to the situation.

Det Insp Ingram said while such incidents were rare, they were difficult for the officers.

 

"It's rare but it does happen," she said.

"It's not a pleasant experience at all.

"They're just trying to do their job.

"It's just unfortunate that they're exposed to that."

In addition to his earlier domestic violence charges, she said the man was charged with malicious damage for causing damage to the cells.

ballina police station northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'Lonely' Lismore bishop can't quit, even if he wanted to

    premium_icon 'Lonely' Lismore bishop can't quit, even if he wanted to

    News "YOU would not become a bishop if you wanted to enjoy yourself”.

    $1 million cabins where you can take the whole family

    premium_icon $1 million cabins where you can take the whole family

    Business Park installs architect-designed, waterfront cabins

    WATCH: This car will make you green with envy

    premium_icon WATCH: This car will make you green with envy

    News How much did she spend during the 18-year renovation?

    • 25th Sep 2018 12:00 PM
    ‘We’ll track them down’: Police hunt knife-wielding thief

    ‘We’ll track them down’: Police hunt knife-wielding thief

    Breaking Terrified Lismore club owner tied up in violent robbery

    Local Partners