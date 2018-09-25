Police 'contaminated' by faeces as man damages cells

Police officers were exposed to faeces in an incident at Ballina Police Station.

POLICE officers were exposed to human waste when they tried to keep a man in custody safe.

Richmond Police District acting crime manager Detective Inspector Bernadette Ingram said a man was in the cells at Ballina Police Station after being arrested on domestic violence matters on Sunday night.

"He became aggressive in the cells, threatening police," she said.

She said the man defecated in the cell and threatened to harm himself.

"Police attempted to prevent him from self-harming and were unfortunately, contaminated," she said.

She said the offices had to resort to a "tactical" response to the situation.

Det Insp Ingram said while such incidents were rare, they were difficult for the officers.

"It's rare but it does happen," she said.

"It's not a pleasant experience at all.

"They're just trying to do their job.

"It's just unfortunate that they're exposed to that."

In addition to his earlier domestic violence charges, she said the man was charged with malicious damage for causing damage to the cells.