Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Police confirm car has failed to stop, details released

Michael Doyle
by
2nd Sep 2019 4:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NSW Police have released information about a car they believe has failed to stop after a fatal crash in Tweed this afternoon. 

Police allege a motorcycle and car collided at the intersection of the Tweed Valley Way and Riverside Dr, just before 3.30pm today. 

One male rider died at the scene while another was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital with minor injuries. 

Police are now searching for a driver they believe was involved in the crash. 

NSW Police media spokesperson said "Police are now searching for a small bright blue hatchback with front-end damage and Queensland registration plates 170 ZCP".

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

fatal crash nsw ambulance tweed tweed byron police tweed valley way
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    69 inspirational teachers on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon 69 inspirational teachers on the Northern Rivers

    Education WHEN we asked readers to nominate the region's most inspirational teacher we were inundated with responses, here are the heart-warming reasons why.

    How to get your hands on a Disco Dong bird

    premium_icon How to get your hands on a Disco Dong bird

    News MORE than 300 already on a wait list for a piece of Byron history.

    Is this the right place for region's newest service centre?

    premium_icon Is this the right place for region's newest service centre?

    Community They moved to the area for peace and quiet, but it could all change

    LAST DAY: Local news for $5 a month for first three months

    premium_icon LAST DAY: Local news for $5 a month for first three months

    News Subscribers make most of special rewards worth hundreds of dollars