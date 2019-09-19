Menu
SERIOUS CRASH: Police are concerned for the well-bring of a driver they said left the scene of a serious car crash on Summerland Way around 30 on September 19.
Police concerned for driver who left scene of serious crash

Alison Paterson
19th Sep 2019 11:51 AM
POLICE are concerned for the well-being of a driver who left the scene of a serious car crash south of Kyogle this morning.

Richmond Police District Inspector Darren Cloake said officers joined emergency service workers from Fire & Rescue, Rural Fire Service, State Emergency Service and Ambulance NSW at single-vehicle crash on Summerland Way around 4km south of Kyogle at 3am today.

 

Insp. Cloake said the vehicle rolled over and ended up on the other side of Summerland Way near Cedar Point Road.

"We have concerns about the driver who left the scene of a serious MVA this morning," he said.

"Police did a line search but did not locate him, if anyone knows anything please contact us."

It is understood firefighters were alerted was at 2.45am and around 5.30am.

Kyogle RFS HQ Brigade posed on social media they had responded to a MVA on the Summerland Way.

"We provided fire protection until the car was removed, returning to station at about 0530.

"The incident was also attended by Kyogle SES, Kyogle Fire+Rescue and other services."

An Ambulance NSW representative said two crews attended the scene "but there was transportation."

