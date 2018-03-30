Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
7NewsQueensland image of the fatal crash scene near Cloncurry.
7NewsQueensland image of the fatal crash scene near Cloncurry.
News

Police complete grim task at fatal crash site

by Sophie Chirgwin
30th Mar 2018 6:32 AM

HUMAN remains have been found in a burnt out fuel tanker following a serious crash west of Cloncurry this morning.

Police investigation indicates about 8:30am a car and tanker crashed head-on along the Barkly Highway which resulted in a fire and closure of surrounding roads.

In the burnt out fuel tanker, human remains were been found, which will be forensically examined to determine the identification of the occupant.

The driver of the car a 48-year-old man was transported to hospital in a critical condition with serious injuries sustained from the crash.

Traffic control is in place as roads have reopened.

Police urge drivers to proceed with caution.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

cloncurry crash editors picks fire police
Bluesfest draws international punters, all ages together

Bluesfest draws international punters, all ages together

News Abundance of options at Bluesfest 2018

New hub to help people explore family history

New hub to help people explore family history

Council News Two projects have received more than $500,000 in funding

New $5.7 million roundabout will have 'enormous benefits'

New $5.7 million roundabout will have 'enormous benefits'

Council News Council hopes construction will be completed by Christmas

Wrap Day 1: Splendour in the Blues

Wrap Day 1: Splendour in the Blues

Whats On Millenials and Baby Boomers collided on a rainy day at the festival

Local Partners