Police commended for emergency response to SCU threat

A call to Southern Cross University resulted in a full lockdown with authorities believing the threat of someone targeting the campus to be credible. Marc Stapelberg

POLICE are continuing to stamp out any terrorism threats in the Northern Rivers, following a threatening hoax call forced Southern Cross University into lockdown last month.

While police have confirmed the threatening phone call from a man with firearms targeting the Lismore campus was not terror related, NSW Shadow Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Lynda Voltz thanked police for their quick response to last month's emergency.

Ms Voltz, who met with Richmond Police District senior staff and SCU staff on Tuesday, said police across the state continue to utilise every resource to eliminate any threat to the community, whether it's terror related or not.

"The reality with any terrorist threat is a sense of fear and the randomness of it,” she said.

"You can't discount where a terrorist event may occur.

"Police have to always err on the side of caution and they did that here and they did a great job.

"The reality is that if people feel safe and secure, terrorism doesn't work. That's the response they've had here and the university has worked very well together (with police).”

While police are continuing to investigate who made the threatening phone call, Ms Voltz said people shouldn't be concerned.

"Police have this well in hand,” she said.

"The best defence against terrorism is counter-terrorism.

"Police gather information all the time and it's much easier to track people electronically now.

"In response to a terrorist threat, it's always best that police err on the side of caution.

"Police have a lot of experience in the counter-terrorism.

"The police here are dealing with their resources very well to deal with the wide brief they've got here and using every resource in that way.”

Richmond Police District Superintendent Toby Lindsay said the significant police response including specialist units involved in the five hour lockdown of SCU ensuredeveryone involved was kept safe.

Supt Lindsay said he looked forward to working alongside the community in the future to continue discussions surrounding safety.

"Conversations for NSW Police are discussion with government and non-government organisations about increasing their own awareness and capability,” he said.