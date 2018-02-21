Police command gets a new name

Richmond Local Area Command has a new name.

ONE of our local police commands has a new name.

Richmond Local Area Command, which covers areas around Lismore, Ballina, Casino, Woodenbong and Tabulam, will now be known as Richmond Police District.

Richmond Police District posted on their Facebook site that while their name has changed, their area of responsibility had not.

They said NSW Police has undergone a lot of significant geographical and organisational change.

Many Commands around NSW have merged and their areas of responsibility have changed dramatically.

Richmond Police District has had no such geographical change to their boundaries - "meaning your local police are still your local police”.

"The only change here is that Richmond Local Area Command is now known as Richmond Police District.”