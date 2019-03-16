Police comb hospital for evidence after fatal shooting

HOSPITAL SHOOTING: At noon on Saturday March 16, Richmond Police District crime manager Detective Inspector Cameron Lindsay addressed the media regarding the shooting of an inmate on Friday, March 15 at 7.30pm outside Lismore Base Hospital.

POLICE will be searching today for evidence outside of the Lismore Base Hospital following last night's fatal shooting.

Richmond Police District Crime Manager Detective Inspector Cameron Lindsay said SES volunteers will be joining police to comb the area for any evidence to help with the investigation into the death of a 43-year-old man who was shot by Corrective Services officers on Friday night outside the hospital.

"Police were called to Lismore Base Hospital about 7.30pm last night, there they found a man who had been critically injured whilst allegedly attempting to escape the custody of Corrective Services officers,” he said.

"We believe a Corrective Services officer had shot the man. Police are now investigating and are being assisted by homicide and Corrective Services investigation unit.

"There will be line search of police assisted by the SES outside the hospital this afternoon to search for evidence.

"We believe it happened out the front of the hospital on the roadway.”

Det Insp Lindsay said the man, who was in the custody of Corrective Services at the time of the incident, was seeking treatment at the hospital prior to the shooting.

"He was immediately was taken into the hospital where he was treated,” he said.

"These are now aspects of the investigations. We have set up a crime scene, which will be forensically examined. Part of the investigation will be to determine how many shots were fired and from what firearm.

"There was quite a number of witnesses, and we are asking for anyone who may had witnessed this to contact police.

"We want to find out exactly what circumstances led to this tragic incident and how it resulted.

"A post-mortem examination and the outcomes of that examination will determine cause of death and we will also be preparing a brief for the coroner.”

Police believe the man had ties to the local area with family on the NSW Central Coast.