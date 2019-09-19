Police chief 'proud' of response to uni lockdown

Southern Cross University vice chancellor and president Professor Adam Shoemaker and Richmond Police District Commander Superindendent Toby Lindsay discuss the lock down of Southern Cross University which occured on Tuesday afternoon.

Southern Cross University vice chancellor and president Professor Adam Shoemaker and Richmond Police District Commander Superindendent Toby Lindsay discuss the lock down of Southern Cross University which occured on Tuesday afternoon. Marc Stapelberg

SOUTHERN Cross University staff and the wider community should be "very proud” of their response when Lismore campus went into lockdown, according to the Richmond Police District Commander.

When the campus was placed into lockdown on Tuesday after police received a threatening phone call about a man with firearms planning to target the university, Richmond PD Superintendent Toby Lindsay said a significant number of police were deployed to assess the situation.

"Fortunately, we don't get jobs like that very often,” he said.

"I'm very proud of the significant and coordinated police operation undertaken at SCU.

"Uniformed and specialist police were joined by other emergency services to ensure public safety during the challenging incident.

"Richmond Police District, Southern Cross University staff and local schools worked seamlessly to ensure the safety of students, staff and the public.

'Police are grateful for the full cooperation of the many hundreds of people involved.

"As the police commander on scene I was very grateful for the efforts of police, SCU and emergency services staff and the public should have confidence that we are prepared to respond in such manner to ensure community safety.”

Despite suggested reports police have made arrests, Supt Lindsay said police have established Strike Force Heninger to investigate this incident and are being supported by specialist units.

"We have made no arrests and this investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers or Lismore Police Station,” he said.

"We responded to the potential threat we're very happy that no one was seriously hurt.

"We are very fortunate in terms of the staff and resources available, we had fantastic assistance from our neighbour the Tweed Byron PD and other specialist commands.

"We had an expanded police presence over the last 24 hours and worked closely with SCU security and we will continue to do so over the coming months.”

Supt Lindsay said police will not tolerate any threats made, including ones causing potential harm in public places.

"Tuesday's response should be a very strong deterrent to anyone who wants to disrupt schools, universities or any institution and we will prosecute where able anyone who we find to undertake this type of threat,” he said.

"Significant consequences and penalties apply for people convicted at court for incidents such as these.”

Meanwhile, SCU Vice Chancellor Adam Shoemaker said he was extremely appreciative of the immediate response by police on Tuesday.

"Police are still pursuing the investigation so until they finish that they're not going to stop having communication with us,” he said.

"They're working very hard on the investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.