A man has faced court over a police pursuit.
Crime

POLICE CHASE: Man charged after dangerous pursuit

by Liana Turner
13th Mar 2018 10:15 AM

THE man accused of a police pursuit which spanned from Tintenbar to Casino has faced court.

The 19-year-old man from Mango Hill, Queensland, is accused of failing to stop for police on the Pacific Highway at Tintenbar about 9.55am on Friday.

Police say they pursued the man, who was driving a Volkswagen Golf, onto the Bruxner Highway before arresting him at Casino shortly before 11am.

He was taken to Lismore Police Station and charged with engaging in a police pursuit and driving recklessly, furiously or in a dangerous manner.

The matter went before Lismore Local Court on Saturday and was deferred for a mental health assessment.

The accused remains on bail and the date for his next court appearance is yet to be allocated.

northern rivers court northern rivers crime police chase
Lismore Northern Star
