Police charge mother over bullied son's school absences

GENERIC IMAGE: A mother was charged for failing to ensure her son attended school after he missed 15 days in 11 months.

GENERIC IMAGE: A mother was charged for failing to ensure her son attended school after he missed 15 days in 11 months. Lisa Musico

A COAST mother has been forced to face court after her 11-year-old autistic son failed to attend school for 15 days because he was being bullied.

The woman, who the Daily has decided not to name, fronted Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday, August 3, charged with breaching her obligation as a parent to ensure attendance.

The court heard that between January 30, 2017, and November 1, 2017, the boy missed just over two weeks of school with "no satisfactory reason" given.

Between May and October, staff at the school contacted the woman "numerous times to discuss non-attendance" and offered support strategies, but they claimed she "failed to engage".

Her son suffers autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and oppositional defiant disorder, which she told the court means he "hasn't got social skills like other children".

In December, police received information that the Department of Education was taking action against the mother.

The single mother-of-two told police she'd registered her son for home schooling and had removed him from the public system because of "ongoing bullying" and a "lack of response" from the school.

Lawyer Patrick Meehan told the court the boy was now "up to date" with his education and was "doing well" with home schooling.

Acting Magistrate John Parker said the woman had it "pretty tough" bringing up two children without a father and said it wasn't the "crime of the century".

Mr Parker discharged the woman without taking further action against her.