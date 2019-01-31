Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Police charge man with multiple counts of child rape

by Jason Walls
31st Jan 2019 6:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have charged a man with four counts of raping a child under the age of 16 and a separate count of raping a 19-year-old in Katherine on Australia Day.

He was also charged with two counts of indecent dealing with a child under 16.

Investigators allege the attack occurred in the early hours of the morning and appealed for information from anyone who had seen a caucasian man in Prior Park around midnight on January 25.

The man was arrested on Wednesday and was due to front the Katherine Local Court on Thursday.

Police would not release any further information about the attack pending the court hearing.

child sexual assault court crime katherine nt

Top Stories

    TRAGEDY: Man drowns in rip on unpatrolled beach

    premium_icon TRAGEDY: Man drowns in rip on unpatrolled beach

    News DESPITE the desperate attempts of local surfers, a man in his 30s died at a North Coast beach this morning.

    Man goes on rampage through Lismore CBD

    premium_icon Man goes on rampage through Lismore CBD

    Crime Police have urged those with damaged property to come forward

    Norco Primex teams up with News Corp

    Norco Primex teams up with News Corp

    Rural Expo takes on new media partner

    Babysitter back in court over fatal crash

    premium_icon Babysitter back in court over fatal crash

    Crime Driver in collision that killed young girl to be sentenced this year