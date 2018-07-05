Menu
A man has been charged following an alleged shooting and traffic crash at Morayfield at the weekend.
Crime

Coast man charged over crash, shooting

5th Jul 2018 3:09 PM

DETECTIVES have charged a 21-year-old Sunshine Coast man after an alleged shooting incident and traffic crash at Morayfield on Sunday.

It will be alleged about 5.15am a stolen Toyota Hilux was travelling on Michael Ave when a passenger discharged a firearm.

The bullet hit the driver of the vehicle in the back of the neck before the Hilux crashed.

Three male passengers fled the scene.

The male driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Womenâ€™s Hospital where he remains in a critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit.

Police executed a search warrant at a home on Swan Street at Beerwah on Tuesday and arrested a man.

A 21-year-old Beerwah man has been charged with one count each of grievous bodily harm, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, discharge a weapon in a public place, dangerous conduct with a weapon (rifle), unlawful use of a weapon, possession of explosive (ammunition) and two counts of possession of dangerous drug.

He will reappear in the Caboolture Magistrates Court on September 26.

