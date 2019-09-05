GAME OVER: Stolen PlayStation saga ends at police station

ALSTONVILLE THIEF: Police said an Alstonville man, 23, whom they allege was using a stolen PlayStation when they arrested him on Monday.

AN ALSTONVILLE man was arrested while playing a computer game he had allegedly stolen earlier in the week.

Officers from Richmond Police District said they have arrested the 23-year-old man after being identified on social media.

Alstonville police will allege that on Monday the 23-year-old Alstonville man has entered the driveways of three homes on Adele Place.

A short time later he returned to one of these homes and broke into the house via a laundry window.

He stole a large number of items, including a PlayStation and a watch.

CCTV footage of the man was quickly circulated on the Richmond Police District page and numerous members of the public identified the 23-year-old.

On Tuesday police attended an Alstonville address where they saw the 23-year-old wearing the same clothing he wore on CCTV.

He was playing a game on the stolen PlayStation and wearing the stolen watch.

Police recovered a large amount of other stolen property.

He has been charged with Break Enter and Steal and three counts of Enter Enclosed Lands.

The man was released on strict conditional bail and will appear at Ballina Local Court later this month