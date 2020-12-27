Police catch drink driver speeding at 135km/h

Tweed Byron Police District officers are reminding drivers to "Have a Plan B" if they plan on drinking over the festive season.

Following a number of random breath tests, acting Inspector Rod Morris said a number of people were caught driving under the influence across the Tweed Byron district.

"Police will be out in force over the holiday period and stationery and mobile Random Breath Testing will be conducted across the District," he said.

"The message from Police is, 'If you are going to drink, don't drive' and 'Have a Plan B.'"

RBT Roadside Breath Test. Picture: Alix Sweeney

P plater caught drink driving

•A 19-year-old 'P' plate driver, was detected by Police travelling west on Ewingsdale Road, Byron Bay driving in an erratic manner about 4.15am on December 23.

"She was stopped and subjected to a breath test which provided a positive reading," acting Insp Morris said.

"She was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station where a subsequent breath analysis returned a special range prescribed concentration of alcohol in her system (0.041)."

Drink driver caught speeding

•A 43-year-old man driving a white Toyota HiLux utility was detected by Police, travelling north on the Pacific Highway, Cudgera Creek driving in excess of 135km/hr about 5.55am on December 24.

"He was stopped and spoken to about his speeding," acting Insp Morris said.

"He was subjected to a breath test which provided a positive reading.

He was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where a subsequent breath analysis found a mid-range prescribed concentration of alcohol in his system (0.081)."

The man was issued a suspension notice on his license as well as a court attendance notice to appear before Tweed Heads Local Court later next month.

Drink driver collides with a parked car

•A 20-year-old man driving a white Honda Accord sedan on Shara Blvd, Ocean Shores about 3.20am on December 27, when he lost control of the vehicle.

Acting Insp Morris said the man managed to leave the roadway, crashed through a mailbox and two fences before colliding with a vehicle parked and into a garage.

"Fortunately, no persons were injured in the incident," he said.

"The driver tested positive to having alcohol in his system.

"He was arrested and taken to Brunswick Heads Police Station where he was found to a have a mid-range level prescribed concentration of alcohol in his system (0.105)."

The man was issued license suspension notice as well as a court attendance notice to appear before Mullumbimby Local Court later next month.