Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
INVESTIGATION: Police have confirmed a suspected assault occurred in town last night.
INVESTIGATION: Police have confirmed a suspected assault occurred in town last night. Contributed
Crime

Woman attacked, left unconscious after car breaks down

3rd Oct 2018 8:43 AM | Updated: 2:46 PM

UPDATE 2.45pm: A YOUNG Warwick woman was left unconscious on the side of the road last night after police say a man slammed her head into the side of her car.

The woman stopped on the side of the road between Horsman and Hawker Rds about 6.15pm when her vehicle, a white 1998 Nissan Patrol, broke down.

A man driving a white ute stopped in front of her vehicle and offered to help.

They worked under the bonnet of her vehicle for a few minutes, before the woman walked to the rear of her car.

The man followed and slammed her head into the vehicle,  knocking her unconscious before further assaulting her, police say. 

He then fled in his vehicle, which has been described as a white single cab ute with silver tray back and sides.

The man is described as Caucasian, aged between 30 to 40, with a chubby build, short dark hair and full dark beard and was approximately 175cms tall.

He was wearing a dark blue tradie shirt with sleeves rolled up, matching shorts and tradie style boots.

The woman received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries in hospital.

The assault occurred on Rose St, on the left-hand side of the road, approximately 50 metres past the intersection with Horsman Road, heading towards the Warwick Golf Course.

Anyone who may have noticed the vehicles on Rose Str or has any information which could assist with police investigations is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

INITIAL 8am: Warwick police are this morning investigating a suspected assault that allegedly occurred in town last night.

Multiple police vehicles were seen on Horsman Rd about 10.30pm with police tape sectioning off the area.

A press conference is expected to be held later today to outline further details about the incident.

alleged assault criminal investigation branch editors picks warwick crime warwick police
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Universal Medicine not a 'socially harmful cult', court told

    premium_icon Universal Medicine not a 'socially harmful cult', court told

    News Lawyer says blogger accused of defaming Serge Benhayon 'cherry-picked' small group to support her case

    • 3rd Oct 2018 3:55 PM
    Online child groomer was 'well respected', 'devoted father'

    premium_icon Online child groomer was 'well respected', 'devoted father'

    Crime The Alstonville man is facing sentencing in Lismore District Court

    FINAL SERVICE: Beloved church closes its doors

    FINAL SERVICE: Beloved church closes its doors

    News Emotional residents aren't ready to let the building go

    Naked men, beautiful landscapes: Your must-have calendar

    Naked men, beautiful landscapes: Your must-have calendar

    News Not just good to look at, this project is also about mental health

    Local Partners