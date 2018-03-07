PURSUIT: "The scariest thing I've ever been involved in"

The results of a dramatic police pursuit through Lismore yesterday.

UPDATE 10am: POLICE are humans too and yesterday's pursuit of a man driving a red Toyota Camry certainly put them through their paces.

Senior Constable David Henderson said while he was not involved in the incident, it was very close to home.

"I was speaking to the police officers involved and one said it was the scariest thing he's ever been involved in," he said.

The unlicensed driver will appear in court today.

INITIAL: THREE police vehicles were damaged after a pursuit in Lismore yesterday morning.

About 10.50am yesterday a woman was driving a green Ford station wagon on Ballina Road, Lismore Heights, when her vehicle was struck by a red Toyota Camry.

Police were told the Camry was being driven erratically and failed to stop after the crash. It was seen on Dibbs Street travelling towards the hospital.

About 11am, police received a call from a member of the public who told officers he had seen the vehicle travelling at speed before it crashed into a wall near Bent Street, Lismore.

Police patrolling on Brewster Street sighted the vehicle allegedly being driven on the incorrect side of the road.

It is then alleged; the vehicle drove toward police, before being driven away at speed.

Police sighted the vehicle again on Wolstenholm Street (off Keen Street) and initiated a pursuit.

It is alleged that upon sighting police, the man drove away at speed into an open wetland area toward the Wilson River.

The pursuit continued to Albert Park, where the man allegedly drove through one of the fences and across a number of sports grounds, before the Camry was driven into a police car.

The Camry was driven through another boundary fence toward Keen Street, before crashing into a stationary police vehicle and heading towards the river.

It then hit another police car before being blocked by another two police vehicles.

The man was removed from the vehicle by police and arrested. He was taken to Lismore Base Hospital for blood and urine tests, before being taken to Lismore Police Station.

No injuries were reported to police or by police during the incidents.

The 30-year-old man was charged with driving dangerously (x2), destroying or damaging property(x2), police pursuit not stopping, using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention and never licensed person driving vehicle on the road.

The man was refused bail and will appear at Lismore Local Court today.