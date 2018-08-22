Motorist’s sneaky move on cops

A CAR stolen from the Sunshine Coast on Monday was used to ram a police vehicle at Deception Bay north of Brisbane last night.

Police say they were now looking for the two female occupants of the vehicle who escaped on foot after the stolen vehicle was disabled by tyre deflation devices.

A police spokesman said the white Subaru Outback had been stolen from Bli Bli sometime between 7.30am and 2.15pm on Monday after thieves forced entry through the front door of a home and found a spare set of keys.

The vehicle was spotted by police last night in Deception Bay.

The spokesman said the driver reversed the Subaru into a police vehicle and then rammed it again, causing significant damage.

Two women were seen fleeing on foot after another police vehicle successfully deployed the tyre deflation devices.

The Subaru was also damaged in the incident, but the police spokesman said not to the same extent as the police vehicle.

The two officers who were in the vehicle complained of neck and shoulder soreness and were treated by paramedics at the scene.

Earlier yesterday in Toowoomba, a police officer on a motorcycle had a lucky escape when a motorist allegedly deliberately swerved into his path at Harlaxton.

The traffic officer was conducting patrols along the New England Highway when he attempted to pull over the car about 12.30pm.

The driver allegedly failed to stop for the officer and began moving his vehicle from side to side, before abruptly cutting in front of the police motorcycle.

The vehicle sped off and was located crashed into a tree off the highway near Mount Luke.

Police dog squad teams tracked the driver for several hours through bushland and rural properties before losing the track.

Information provided to police led them to Crows Nest, north of Toowoomba, where a man was taken into custody about 5pm.

A 42-year-old Toowoomba man was denied police bail and is due to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court today charged with dangerous driving, endangering the life of a person in a vehicle with intent, failing to stop and unlicensed driving whilst under SPER suspension.

And a pedestrian who stepped into the path of traffic was taken to hospital with serious head injuries after being struck by a vehicle towing a trailer on the Sunshine Coast last night.

Police said two men were walking along Nambour Connection Rd, at the northern entry to James Low Bridge, one one of the men walked into the path of southbound traffic about 6.20pm.

The man, 34, was struck by a vehicle towing a trailer. He was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane Hospital with serious head injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Additional reporting Thomas Chamberlin