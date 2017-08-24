Police car latest victim when woman headbutts it

A 26-year-old woman who headbutted a police car and a 20-year-old woman who assaulted police have been arrested.

On Wednesday morning at the Boat Harbour Carpark police spoke to the 26-year-old who they were aware was an unlicensed driver.

As police spoke to herm a 20 year old Wardell woman ran up to the 26-year-old and embraced her.

The 26-year-old was told she was under arrest and instructed the pair to let go of each other.

They refused and police were forced to separate them.

The 20-year-old then assaulted a Senior Constable.

She was told she was under arrest for assault police; she then assaulted the Senior Constable again, leaving an injury that drew blood.

Both women were handcuffed. The 26 year old then started headbutting a police vehicle, causing damage.

At Ballina the 26-year-old was charged with driving while cancelled, using an unregistered vehicle, resisting police and destroying property.

She was granted conditional bail to appear at Ballina Local Court in August.

The 20-year-old was charged with assaulting police and resisting police.

She has been refused bail and will appear in Ballina Local Court on Thursday.