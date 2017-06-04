Police capsicum spray French tourist

Police were forced to use capsicum spray when arresting a man in Byron Bay on Saturday.

POLICE were forced to use capsicum spray on a French national after he refused to leave his short stay accommodation at a Byron Bay premises on Saturday night.

The 29-year-old is set to Face Byron Local Court on June 22, charged with a string of offences including trespass, resist a police officer in the execution of duty and possess a prohibited drug.

The offences stem from an incident which began about 10.36pm, when officers were called to a short term accommodation premises the 29-year-old was refusing to leave.

The man fled by the time police arrived but was found later nearby, attempting to hide his backpack under a car.

Tweed Byron LAC police said the man resisted arrest by "lashing out with his arms and legs".

Police were then forced to use capsicum spray to arrest the man.

Police discovered cannabis seeds when they searched the man's backpack.

He was bailed to appear before the Byron Bay Local Court on June 22.