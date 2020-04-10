Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police were called to the boat ramp after residents complained about a crowd of more than 100 had gathered to buy fresh prawns for Easter.
Police were called to the boat ramp after residents complained about a crowd of more than 100 had gathered to buy fresh prawns for Easter.
News

Police called to patrol prawn shopping crowd

by Judith Kerr
10th Apr 2020 10:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have been called to a boat ramp where hundreds of people have been queuing up to buy fresh prawns from trawlers.

More than 30 people were still in the queue at 9.30am after lines started forming as early as 8am in Brisbane.

The line up after the morning peak rush had thinned to about 30 or 40 people.
The line up after the morning peak rush had thinned to about 30 or 40 people.

Organisers taped blue marks on the footpath to ensure buyers kept their distances from each other.

Only one person was allowed on to the jetty and the trawler at any one time.

Although the crowd was calm, nearby residents called the police because of the volume of people in the one place.

A sign tells people to stick to the lines.
A sign tells people to stick to the lines.

 

At one stage, it was estimated there were about 100 people lined up.

A member of the trawler staff walked up and down the line informing people on how much seafood was left.

Prawns were on sale at the jetty, which is off the Pacific Highway at Eagleby, for $25/kg.

coronaviruspromo

 

Originally published as Police called to patrol prawn crowd

coronavirus editors picks health police shopping

Just In

    13 new cases amid Easter plea

    13 new cases amid Easter plea
    • 10th Apr 2020 11:09 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Renter’s dream as new properties flood in at reduced prices

        premium_icon Renter’s dream as new properties flood in at reduced prices

        News IF YOU’RE in the market for a rental property on the Northern Rivers, now is a good time to look. Check out our interactive map of hot properties in the Byron Shire.

        Health authorities: “there is no shortage of flu vaccines”

        premium_icon Health authorities: “there is no shortage of flu vaccines”

        News DELIVERY of the 2020 influenza vaccine have commenced for eligible people under the...

        Large fields expected on Lismore golf course this weekend

        premium_icon Large fields expected on Lismore golf course this weekend

        Sport LISMORE Workers Golf Club will run its tournaments and social play over the Easter...

        COVID BATTLE RAMPS UP: Police, health officials join forces

        premium_icon COVID BATTLE RAMPS UP: Police, health officials join forces

        News Easter holiday period marks a “crucial” moment