Man dies following Duranbah Road crash

TUESDAY 6am: A REPORT will be prepared for the Coroner after a fatal single-vehicle crash in Tweed yesterday.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Duranbah Road, about 23km from Tweed, about 7.30pm Monday.

The 51-year-old male driver - and sole occupant - died at the scene.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Local Area Command will investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

MONDAY 10pm: POLICE and emergency services have been called to the scene of a motor vehicle accident at Duranbah, near Kingscliff.

A NSW Police spokesperson confirmed emergency services had been called to a crash at Duranbah Rd about 7.30pm tonight, with police, ambulance and the NSW Fire and Rescue Service all in attendance.

However, the spokesperson was unable to confirm any further details with investigators still at the scene of the accident, just south of the popular tourist destination of Tropical Fruit World.