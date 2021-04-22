Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Police remove John Anderson from council meeting
Council News

Police called to council meeting after man refuses to leave

Liana Boss
22nd Apr 2021 10:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The police were called to the Byron Shire Council Chambers after a member of the public refused to leave this morning.

Councillors voted to evict John Anderson from their Mullumbimby chambers after he refused to leave.

Mayor Simon Richardson initially asked Mr Anderson to leave when he swore after a verbal dispute broke out.

Mr Anderson had asked a question during public access and began arguing with deputy mayor Michael Lyon after interrupting his response.

Police called to Byron Council chambers

The Byron Shire Council meeting on Thursday, April 22, 2021 was adjourned briefly when the police were called because a member of the public refused to leave. Picture: Liana Boss
The Byron Shire Council meeting on Thursday, April 22, 2021 was adjourned briefly when the police were called because a member of the public refused to leave. Picture: Liana Boss

A large proportion of the public gallery walked out while Mr Anderson was speaking, with one slamming his “patriarchal bulls***” on their way past him.

Mr Anderson had engaged with councillors in a dispute about the way he pronounces one councillor’s name.

This has been a recurring point of contention between Mr Anderson and councillors.

Several councillors had asked Mr Anderson to show respect to their female colleague.

“You need to leave the meeting,” Cr Richardson said.

Police were called to the Byron Shire Council meeting on Thursday, April 22, 2021 after a member of the public refused to leave. Picture: Liana Boss
Police were called to the Byron Shire Council meeting on Thursday, April 22, 2021 after a member of the public refused to leave. Picture: Liana Boss

After councillors voted to have Mr Anderson removed from the chambers, Cr Richardson asked for the police to be called.

The meeting was temporarily adjourned before a police officer arrived to move Mr Anderson on.

Originally published as Police called to council meeting after man refuses to leave

byron shire council mullumbimby northern rivers councils tweed byron police district
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The prominent group that didn’t protest Byron Baes, and why

        Premium Content The prominent group that didn’t protest Byron Baes, and why

        News They have taken a stand on issues in the past, but opted out of the event that opposed the Netflix show.

        • 22nd Apr 2021 10:00 AM
        ‘He was begging me for sex’: Senior firey faces court

        Premium Content ‘He was begging me for sex’: Senior firey faces court

        News Gregory Davis on four counts of sexually touching another person

        How Casino became one of region’s biggest junior footy clubs

        Premium Content How Casino became one of region’s biggest junior footy clubs

        Sport Numbers are ‘exploding’ and they'll have 24 junior teams this season

        ‘Unstable’ section of Bruxner Highway prompts urgent action

        Premium Content ‘Unstable’ section of Bruxner Highway prompts urgent action

        News Heavy rain caused damage to a section between Lismore and Casino