Police called to Boris Johnson's home

by Helen William
22nd Jun 2019 7:11 AM

Police have been called to the home of British Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds.

Officers were alerted early on Friday after neighbours said there had been a loud altercation involving screaming, shouting and banging, The Guardian reported.

The Metropolitan Police responded to a call from a local resident at 12.24am local time on Friday.

"The caller was concerned for the welfare of a female neighbour," a police spokesman said.

"Police attended and spoke to all occupants of the address, who were all safe and well.

"There were no offences or concerns apparent to the officers and there was no cause for police action."

The neighbour had knocked on the door but received no response, according to The Guardian.

"I (was) hoping that someone would answer the door and say 'we're OK'. I knocked three times and no one came to the door," said the neighbour, who recorded the altercation from inside their home.

The neighbour said they heard a sound like "smashing" plates, along with "a couple of very loud screams" and a "loud bang" which shook the house, The Guardian reported.

