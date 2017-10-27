Police called after clashes at coastal campsite

Clashes over land use near Byron Bay have broken out between Jali Aboriginal Land Council and a group of women camping at the site.

Police are on scene at Gugamai, off The Coast Rd between Lennox Head and Byron Bay, after the women refused to leave when ordered by the Jali Aboriginal Land Council.

Jali has reportedly been told to take down the campground by Ballina Shire Council.

Police have now been called to the scene.

Indigenous elder Lois Cook, who established the camp, said the council was "violating our women, swearing at us".

She claimed the council was "using a foreign-based power and law to dismantle stop us and to stop our practices of law and culture on our country".

A Jali spokesman told The Northern Star that negotiations with the women who reside at Gugamai have gone on for a year and were unsuccessful.

He said land on another area of the property where the Gugamai currently exists was offered to the group.

"We offered to move them and establish their camp where there is access water and access sewerage and they refused," he said.

"That was offered on three separate occasions in writing."

