Police called after alleged bomb joke fizzles at airport

BALLINA-Byron Airport staff refused a customer to fly after she allegedly made a joke about having bombs in her luggage.

Police were called to the scene at 11am today by airport staff, who told police a 35-year-old traveller became 'extremely aggressive' after she was rejected from the flight because of her ill-conceived comments.

Senior Constable David Henderson said police discussed the incident with the woman and no charges will be laid.

He said bomb threats are "just not on" at any airport any where in the world.

"You just can't make jokes about bombs on planes," Sen Const Henderson said.