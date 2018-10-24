Menu
Police are seeking witnesses to a hit-and-run south of Brisbane in which a five-year-old boy was injured.
News

Young boy injured in motorbike hit and run

by Talisa Eley
24th Oct 2018 3:19 AM

POLICE are hunting for witnesses after a young child was injured in a shocking hit and run on a pedestrian crossing south of Brisbane.

The five-year-old boy was crossing the road with his mother, 31, on Juers St at Kingston at 4.30pm on Tuesday when he was hit by a motorbike.

The bike, believed to be red in colour, ducked around a stationary car which was stopped at the red traffic light, striking the child then leaving the scene.

The boy suffered minor head injuries, as well as fractures to his leg and ankles, and was taken to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in a stable condition.

Police have urged anyone who saw the incident or have dash cam footage from the area at the time to come forward.

The motorbike was travelling in a westbound direction near Attunga St at the time.

