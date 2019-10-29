Menu
Police are calling for witnesses after a teenager was allegedly approached by a stranger.
Crime

Police call for witnesses after teenage girl was approached

Michael Doyle
29th Oct 2019 2:34 PM

POLICE from the Tweed-Byron district are calling for public assistance after a child was allegedly approached by a stranger in Casuarina.

It is alleged a 14-year-old girl was waiting at a bus stop near the intersection of Casuarina Way and Canthium Way, Casuarina, when a small grey car – with Queensland registration plates – pulled up alongside her last Friday after 4pm.

Police have been told a man spoke to the teenage girl before driving off a short time later.

A passer-by waited with the teenage girl until a family member arrived and contacted police.

The man is described as being aged about 30, with an olive complexion, an average build, clean shaven, brown eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a navy blue collared shirt.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Tweed Heads Police on (07) 5506 9499 or to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

casuarina nsw police public assistance tweed byron police tweed crime
Tweed Daily News

