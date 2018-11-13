Menu
Police have appealed for information about a crash where a man in his 70s was seriously hurt.
Police call for info after man seriously hurt in crash

13th Nov 2018 11:50 AM

A MAN in his 70s has been left with serious injuries after an incident near Lismore yesterday.

Police have appealed for anyone with information about the crash, at Booerie Creek, to contact them.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Nimbin Rd, about 6km north of Lismore, after reports of a single-vehicle crash.

Richmond Police District arrived to find a Mitsubishi Triton in the middle of the road with significant front-end damage.

The driver, a 71-year-old man, was freed after being trapped for some time.

Initial reports indicated the man was 59 years old.

Police said he was suffering serious head and internal injuries.

He was treated at the scene and was taken to Lismore Base Hospital, where he remains in a serious, stable condition.

Police have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the crash to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

