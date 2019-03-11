Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are searching for any dashcam of the car similar to the one pictured.
Police are searching for any dashcam of the car similar to the one pictured. Contributed
Crime

Police call for dashcam footage of car that went into river

Aisling Brennan
by
11th Mar 2019 2:55 PM

POLICE are calling for anyone who might have dashcam footage of a car that went into the Wilson's River on Friday.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable David Henderson said police were "preparing a brief of evidence for the coroner" the death of an 84-year-old Casino woman who's car plunged into the river at intersection of Union and Bridge Streets, North Lismore on Friday afternoon.

"Detectives are asking people to check and see if they have dashcam of a 1993 Holden Nova NSW rego QEN893, similar to the one pictured," he said.

"It may have travelled from Casino to Lismore along the Bruxner Highway or Naughtons Gap Road.

"If you have any dashcam footage of this vehicle taken on March 8 - be it at Casino, Lismore or anywhere in between - please email 40281@police.nsw.gov.au or call Lismore Detectives on 66260625.

"If you witnessed this incident or have any information at all contact Detectives. Police reference number is E72604577."

richmond district police
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Lismore greyhounds cancelled as owners chase big bucks

    premium_icon Lismore greyhounds cancelled as owners chase big bucks

    Sport "THIS has never happened before... we were going to reach a breaking point sooner or later”.

    • 11th Mar 2019 3:28 PM
    Emotional paddle-out for beloved Ballina man

    premium_icon Emotional paddle-out for beloved Ballina man

    News Hundreds of people gathered in honour of Raz Burtonwood

    33 projects on chopping block to help fix $6.1m black hole

    premium_icon 33 projects on chopping block to help fix $6.1m black hole

    Council News Lismore council reveals part of plan to help balance books

    Police officer bitten by woman during arrest

    premium_icon Police officer bitten by woman during arrest

    Crime A woman was arrested today for on-going noise complaints

    • 11th Mar 2019 4:00 PM