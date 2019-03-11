Police call for dashcam footage of car that went into river

Police are searching for any dashcam of the car similar to the one pictured.

POLICE are calling for anyone who might have dashcam footage of a car that went into the Wilson's River on Friday.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable David Henderson said police were "preparing a brief of evidence for the coroner" the death of an 84-year-old Casino woman who's car plunged into the river at intersection of Union and Bridge Streets, North Lismore on Friday afternoon.

"Detectives are asking people to check and see if they have dashcam of a 1993 Holden Nova NSW rego QEN893, similar to the one pictured," he said.

"It may have travelled from Casino to Lismore along the Bruxner Highway or Naughtons Gap Road.

"If you have any dashcam footage of this vehicle taken on March 8 - be it at Casino, Lismore or anywhere in between - please email 40281@police.nsw.gov.au or call Lismore Detectives on 66260625.

"If you witnessed this incident or have any information at all contact Detectives. Police reference number is E72604577."