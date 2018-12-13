Police bust driver in Barney Point swipe-and-run

A GLADSTONE man who swiped a car with his four-wheel-drive and told police it wasn't him has lost his licence.

Jack Hobie Clarke pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of driving over the general alcohol limit and one count of failing to comply with duties of a driver involved in a crash and give required particulars.

About 9.30pm on September 22, Clarke was driving his Nissan Patrol on Barney St at Barney Pt when he hit a parked blue Honda accord.

The 23-year-old continued driving without giving the owner of the car any details.

Police were called and attended Clarke's address that night, where he was standing out the front, the court heard.

Clarke told police he wasn't involved in the incident but officers matched scratches from his car to damage to the Honda.

He returned a blood alcohol reading of .07% and was taken to the police station.

Defence lawyer Ryan Mitchell said the night of the offence Clarke had been drinking with mates before getting a lift home.

Mr Mitchell said Clarke waited two hours, thought he would be okay to drive and travelled to his partner's house.

"He miscalculated," Mr Mitchell said.

Mr Mitchell said his client didn't feel the crash hence telling police he wasn't involved.

The court heard Clarke assisted the owner of the Honda in filing an insurance claim.

Mr Mitchell said Clarke's licence had been suspended on the spot, placing a burden on his place of employment.

The court heard Clarke, a full-time maintenance technician, needed his licence for work.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said it was common for people to miscalculate when they would be okay to get behind the wheel.

He said Clarke's best bet would have been to not drive at all. Clarke was ordered to pay a $661 fine and lost his licence for one month.

A conviction was recorded.