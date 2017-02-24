Police block business for on-line drug supplier

Drugs that were to be sold online.

POLICE have charged a man following an investigation into the sale of prohibited drugs on-line.

Police from Tweed/Byron Local Area Command commenced an operation to investigate the supply of cannabis and cannabis-related products via an on-line website.

They intercepted packages sent by a 37-year-old man to people who had placed on-line orders.

On-line drug seller is arrested. Contributed

An operation was conducted by investigators which resulted in the arrest of the 37-year-old man at his Suffolk Park home on Wednesday.

He was taken to Byron Bay Police Station where he was charged with supplying a prohibited drug eight times, possessing a prohibited drug and dealing with the proceeds of crime.

He was refused bail and appeared in Byron Bay Local Court yesterday, Thursday, February 23.