Police blitz on curbing road death

OPERATION MERRETT: A Lismore Detective Sergeant and Senior Constable David Henderson conducting random breath testing near Oakes Oval for Operation Merrett to make the roads safer by getting drunk, drugged, unlicensed and distracted drivers off the roads. Supplied

DRIVERS who are found to be unlicensed, disqualified, using mobile devices, drunk or drugged when behind the wheel can expect to feel the full force of the law.

Richmond Police District said they will continue to participate on Operation Merrett, a New South Wales Police Force initiative aimed at curbing death and injury on local roads.

So far 111 people have lost their lives on NSW roads in 2018, up from 92 at this time in 2017.

Police will be targeting unlicensed/suspended/disqualified drivers, people using mobile phones, speeding, and people driving with alcohol and drugs in their system.

Police will also be collecting intelligence on repeat offenders and the goal of Merrett is to reduce the road toll and make the roads safer for all users.

Every police car, marked or unmarked, trucks and Traffic and Highway Patrol, and every police officer is committed to this operation.

NSW Police Force Deputy Commissioner Catherine Burn said the community needs to work with police to make our roads safer.

"Driving is a privilege not a right and motorists, passengers and pedestrians need to be accountable for the decisions they make that impact other road users,” she said.